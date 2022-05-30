Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Just Made A Film Critic Eat His Own Words. That And A Real Shoe!

Tom Cruise’s Maverick is back, and that too with a bang. With critics and audience showering the recently released sequel, Joseph Kosinski’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has managed to allure audiences to cinema halls while continuing to trend on various social platforms. But looks like the sequel, which has come after 36 years of its predecessor, has left movie critic Matt Patches in a tough spot, thanks to the latter’s 2010 tweet.

While Paramount Pictures sent Patches a shoe-shaped cake to complete his own challenge, the film critic did some research and ended up taking some inspiration from Charlie Chaplin’s 1925 comedy ‘The Gold Rush’, in which the popular actor ate a replica of a shoe made from black licorice.

A decade ago I tweeted that if Top Gun 2 happened I would eat a shoe. No one has let me forget this … including the folks at Paramount, who are quite excited for me to be wrong. Saving this for after the actual shoe (although I may already be in a coma). Check back Thursday. pic.twitter.com/lUAMhaA1BC — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) May 24, 2022

Sharing the YouTube video link on Twitter, Patches wrote, “On Oct. 26, 2010, I tweeted “If Top Gun 2 happens, I will eat a shoe.” Well, 12 years later, Top Gun 2 actually happened. So it’s time to make good on the promise.”

On Oct. 26, 2010, I tweeted “If Top Gun 2 happens, I will eat a shoe.” Well, 12 years later, Top Gun 2 actually happened. So it’s time to make good on the promise: https://t.co/3KjHQqZ4sN — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) May 26, 2022

The video has gone viral and garnered over thirty thousand views in just a few days. Even the comments section is flooded with positive remarks like ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone this committed to the bit, and I respect you for it‘, ‘If everyone lived up to their promises like this the world would be a better place,’ and many more, as Patches completed his challenge.

Meanwhile, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ revolves around Captain Pete Mitchell aka Maverick, who is now a test pilot, who trains a group of graduates for a special mission. While Cruise impresses as Maverick in the Joseph Kosinski directorial, the presence of Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, and others, add more star value to the project.

