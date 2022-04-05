Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 8' Will Have The “Most Expensive” Stunt; Here's What We Know

Tom Cruise clearly loves stunts, a fact that is backed but several Mission: Impossible films and classics like Top Gun. The action star has been filming for Mission: Impossible 7 through the pandemic – a big-budget feat that hasn’t fully wrapped filming yet. Meanwhile, he is also shooting for Mission: Impossible 8 which currently doesn’t have a title. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film has faced several production delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as it turns out, none of these hurdles is going to dull down the vision the cast and crew have for the films, not even the budget. In fact, Tom Cruise’s M:I 8 will reportedly feature the “expensive stunt” from the action franchise by far.

Production for Mission: Impossible 8 is underway and budgets are already skyrocketing. As per reports on The Sun, Cruise is planning a stunt involving three biplanes in what could be the most costly stunt. “Tom doesn’t do anything by halves, and just like Mission: Impossible seven, the eighth film is going to be absolutely huge. No expense has been spared for this production,” the portal’s source revealed.

They also said, “The action on the production is only just getting started, and Tom is going to be working on some of the franchise’s biggest and most expensive stunts to date. He has hired three bi-planes for stunts he was rehearsing in the UK last year. Tom learned to fly the planes, and now he’ll put all that into practice.”

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 are ambitious projects. While the former began production in Italy only to be halted due to the pandemic, the confidence to go into the next instalment shows that the makers are pushing through with sequel plans.

So far, we have only seen sneak peeks from Mission: Impossible 7 which was initially going to release on September 30, 2022. However, the film is now eyeing a July 14, 2023 release date for the 7th part and June 28, 2024, for the 8th instalment. Meanwhile, Cruise is set to star in the much-anticipated Top Gun: Maverick and is rumoured to appear in Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness.

Cover image: Paramount/YouTube

