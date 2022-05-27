Tom Cruise Paid Huge Amount To US Navy To Use F/A-18 Super Hornets In 'Top Gun: Maverick'; P.S He Didn't Get To Fly It

Tom Cruise’s long awaited movie Top Gun: Maverick finally released in the theatres and has been receiving rave reviews from the critics and audience alike. The movie is a sequel of the 1986 Top Gun and picks up after the 30 years of the original film and follows Maverick as he is called to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission under the orders of his fellow naval aviator friend and former rival, Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky played be Val Kilmer.

The makers and the star cast themselves have boasted that the majority of the stunt scenes in the movie were performed by the cast and Cruise insisted that his co-stars undergo training like real Navy pilots, so that they could resist “nausea-inducing rigors of aerial maneuvers and perform their roles.”

As per NDTV(via Bloomberg), the US Navy let Paramount studio and Tom Cruise use the F/A-18 Super Hornets jet planes for the movie. The studios reportedly paid as much as $11,374 an hour to use the advanced fighter planes and Cruise couldn’t even touch the controls, let alone fly it. According to Glen Roberts, the chief of the Pentagon’s entertainment media office, Pentagon doesn’t allow non-milliary personnel to use or control a Defense Department asset other than small arms in training scenarios.

The actors rode behind F/A-18 pilots after completing basic required training on how to eject from the plane in an emergency and how to survive at sea. Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Monica Barbaro, and Val Kilmer.

