Tom Cruise: Nicole Kidman snubbed in montage of ex-husband’s career at Cannes

Despite being married to Tom Cruise for more than 10 years and appearing in three films with him, Nicole Kidman was notably absent from her ex-husband’s career montage at Cannes Film Festival this week.

Before the Cannes premiere of Top Gun: Maverick and a subsequent Master Class with Cruise in attendance, the audience was treated to a 10-minute-long retrospective of the actor’s career.

According to Variety, the montage featured all three films starring Kidman and Cruise together, Days of Thunder (1990), Far and Away (1992)and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), however, Kidman was not shown in any of the clips. The Independent has contacted representatives for Cruise for comment.

Cruise’s other co-stars, including Dustin Hoffman, Kristen Dunst, Renée Zellweger and Penelope Cruz, were reportedly shown in the footage.

Kidman and Cruise were married between 1990 and 2001 and share two children, son Connor (27) and daughter Isabella (29).

It’s not clear why Kidman was omitted from the montage, but Cruise later referred to her, in the Master Class, using a nickname. When asked about the scene in Eyes Wide Shut where Kidman’s character details an extramarital fantasy, he replied: “We worked together to find the tone: [Kubrick], Nic and I.”

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise (Bei/Shutterstock)

Kidman had a strong reaction last year during an interview with The Guardian when reporter Eva Wiseman asked the star if her role in Being the Ricardos had parallels with her relationship with Cruise. “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no.

“And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”

Top Gun: Maverick is out in cinemas 27 May.

