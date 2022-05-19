Tom Cruise Gets Teary-eyed As ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Gets Five-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

After a tumultuous and rocky production, Top Gun: Maverick soared high at Cannes 2022. The movie’s premiere at Cannes was nothing short of an extravaganza as eight fighter jets bellowing red, white and blue smoke resembling the French flag flew above the film’s cast and fans as they looked on from the red carpet below. Even before the screening of the movie, the lead star Tom Cruise received a standing ovation as he was honoured with a ‘surprise’ Palme d’Or award. Cruise was seen getting emotional as he received a standing ovation from the audience.

As per Variety, Top Gun: Maverick received a five-minute standing ovation from the crowd. Talking about the movies’ premiere, Cruise said from the stage of the Palais, “This is an incredible evening and an incredible time .. just to see everyone’s faces.It’s been 36 years since the first ‘Top Gun’ and we’ve had to hold it years for the pandemic.”

The movie was also screened at CinemaCon last month and received a thunderous response at that event as well. Critics and audiences alike had raving reviews for the movie and Several netizens on Twitter claimed that the audience at the CinemaCon2022 loved Top Gun: Maverick so much that they chanted ‘Show it again’ after the movie was over.

The movie picks up after the 30 years of the 1986 film and follows Maverick as he is called to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission under the orders of his fellow naval aviator friend and former rival, Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky played be Val Kilmer. The movie will be releasing in theatres on May 27, 2022. Watch the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick here.

