Tom Cruise expresses admiration for William at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Tom Cruise has said he and The Duke of Cambridge “have a lot in common” while on the red carpet for the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

William and Kate are making an appearance at the premiere of the highly-anticipated sequel on Thursday.

The couple are joining the 59-year-old Hollywood star who arrived on the red carpet in Leicester Square for the premiere of his new film, which is taking place as a royal film performance.

Speaking about his admiration for William, Cruise told the PA news agency: “We have a lot in common. We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying.”

Jennifer Connelly at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London (Ian West/PA)

Cruise has reprised his role as hot-shot Navy lieutenant Maverick, more than 30 years after the release of the original film.

The actor also expressed his joy to be back on the red carpet, saying: “I love what I do, I’ve always enjoyed it and I’m enjoying it even more now.

“Particularly after the last couple of years, just to have an event like this is extraordinary.”

The fundraising event is held in aid of The Film and TV Charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in the UK’s screen sector.

Maverick, which has so far received rave reviews from critics, sees Hollywood star Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete Mitchell and is being released 36 years after the 1986 original.

Other stars include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

It was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Cruise made a dramatic entrance at the US premiere of the film, landing a helicopter on an aircraft carrier in San Diego, California.

On Sunday, during an event celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, he expressed a desire to land a helicopter in Trafalgar Square.

Initially called the royal command film performance, the first royal film performance took place at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square in 1946 and was attended by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.

The film shown was A Matter Of Life And Death starring David Niven.

The most recent performance featured a screening of First World War epic 1917, directed by Sir Sam Mendes, and took place in 2019 at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in attendance.

Paramount Pictures will release Top Gun: Maverick in the UK and Ireland on May 27.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tom Cruise expresses admiration for William at Top Gun: Maverick premiere