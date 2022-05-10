Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as TV analyst when NFL career ends

NFL legend Tom Brady has been confirmed as a Fox Sports analyst and he will take up the role when he retires as an athlete.

Brady announced he would be stepping away from American football but backtracked and re-signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2022 season. But the end of his impressive career could be coming to an end soon as he is lining up work for after he hangs up he boots.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion reacted to the announcement on Twitter. He wrote: “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with @Buccaneers.”

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch gave fans more of an insight into Brady’s role at the channel. He said the star would be an “ambassador, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives”.

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during the upcoming season,” Murdoch added.

Brady is heading into his 23rd season in the NFL and is targeting an eighth Super Bowl title. Reports had suggested he was going to move to the Miami Dolphins and work as an executive alongside his playing career but the star seems to have gone in a different direction.

The NFL season will get underway in September.

