Tom Brady reveals what he is looking forward to when he retires from football

Tom Brady has opened up about what he is looking forward to when he retires from football, with the athlete revealing that he is excited to celebrate the holidays.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback discussed his lengthy 22-year career and the impact it has on time spent with loved ones during a new episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, where he spoke with Oprah Winfrey.

During the conversation, the pair discussed their upcoming holiday plans, with Brady acknowledging that Thanksgiving comes in the middle of football season, so that his holiday is always “mashed together” with whichever friends can come over.

The professional athlete also noted that he typically has a game that Sunday, so a lot of Thanksgiving is dedicated to practise.

“Thanksgiving, there’s a lot to be thankful for, but you only get about four hours to enjoy it,” he told Winfrey. “You know, practise usually ends about 1 or 2pm, you eat about 3.30pm, and then you’re getting ready for the next day of practise. And then same thing with Christmas.”

Brady, 44, then revealed that he is “looking forward” to the time when he retires from football, so that he can have “more normal holidays”.

“I’m looking forward to the time when I’m done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up that were important where the family’s all together,” he said.

While Brady’s Thanksgiving may not last the entire day, he told Winfrey that his holiday meal looks “just like everyone else’s,” despite his otherwise strict diet.

“That’s the one meal where I’m like: ‘Screw it, let’s go for it,’” he admitted while laughing. “And we all get to enjoy it.”

This is not the first time that Brady has opened up about life after football, as the NFL player previously revealed that he and wife Gisele Bündchen are currently facing a “very difficult issue,” as the supermodel feels ready to return to her career after years of raising the couple’s family.

