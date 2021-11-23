Tolkien estate blocks use of US cryptocurrency ‘JRR Token’

Lawyers representing the estate of Lord of the Rings creator JRR Tolkien have taken action against the developer of a cryptocurrency named “JRR Token”.

Representatives of the Tolkien estate said the product, which was launched in August 2021, infringed the trademark of the world-famous author.

The domain name “jrrtoken.com” was successfully recovered without opposition by the estate and all operations under the offending name were halted.

This was a particularly flagrant case of infringement and the estate is pleased that it has been concluded on satisfactory terms Steven Maier, solicitor for the Tolkien estate

The US-based developer paid the estate’s legal costs for an undisclosed sum.

Steven Maier, solicitor for the Tolkien estate, said: “The Tolkien estate is vigilant in preventing unauthorised parties from taking advantage of the JRR Tolkien name and the content of JRR Tolkien’s literary works.

“This was a particularly flagrant case of infringement and the estate is pleased that it has been concluded on satisfactory terms.”

JRR Tolkien’s internationally-recognised literary works, including The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, have been translated into 36 languages and have sold an estimated 100 million copies worldwide.

