Tokyo Vice and Barry | Binge or Bin

Posted on May 6, 2022 0

Neon-soaked crime thriller Tokyo Vice, a third season of dark comedy-drama Barry and two hidden TV gems.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin – your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on STARZPLAY, NOW, Apple TV+ and more.

Has legendary director Michael Mann sprinkled gold dust over a typically Mann-ian urban neo-noir? Is Barry’s third season in the same league as its highly regarded first and second series?

Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Tokyo Vice and Barry | Binge or Bin