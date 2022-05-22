Toddler orders 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers after mother leaves phone unlocked

A Texas mother doled out dozens of free cheeseburgers to neighbours after her two-year-old son accidentally ordered 31 on her phone.

Kelsey Golden said she was working at home on Monday when her son Barrett started “yanking” on her phone to play with it, the mother told CNN.

“He likes to look at his reflection,” she said, but on that day “he starts pressing the screen, swinging it around like his arm is a roller coaster”.

What she did not realise was that her phone had been unlocked, and that her son was able to order 31 cheeseburgers on DoorDash, a home food delivery app.

Ms Golden said she only realised what had taken place when a phone notification told her the order was taking longer than usual.

The notification took Ms Golden by surprise because while she sometimes ordered DoorDash for her other children’s packed lunches, she didn’t do so that day. She called the children’s school to see if they’d gotten an order, but a staff member said they hadn’t.

“Right as she said that, I was outside playing with Barrett on the porch,” said Ms Golden. “A car pulls in and I was like, ‘what’?”

“So I went over to it, and she gets out a giant McDonald’s bag and is like ‘31 cheeseburgers?’,” she continued. “I thought, oh my gosh, he really did this.”

The cost of the order came to $91.70 with Barrett leaving a “really generous” 25 per cent tip, his mother said.

She resorted to offering her cheeseburgers to friends and neighbours on Facebook, in a now viral post.

“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested,” she wrote. “Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash.”

Among the takers were a pregnant mother who asked for six of the burgers, Ms Golden said, and the others were handed out to her closest neighbours.

The local McDonald’s later invited the mother to take Barrett along to meet mascots, take photos and eat free chicken nuggets on Friday, she added.

