The X Factor star Tom Mann has shared a photo from a memorial for his late fiancée Danielle Hampson after her death last week.

The songwriter, who featured on the show as part of the band Stereo Kicks in 2014, reported that his wife-to-be passed away on what would have been their wedding day, last Tuesday (21 June).

Danielle’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

On Sunday (26 June), Mann reposted an image of himself surrounded by friends and family in an outdoor space.

“Today was for our Dani,” reads the caption to the photo shared on Instagram Stories.

Following this, Mann posted a picture of him and Danielle kissing by a row of boats.

“There are honestly no words to describe just how much I miss you, Dan,” he wrote, before ending his message: “Forever & always.”

Tom Mann and Danielle Hampson (Instagram / Tom Mann)

The couple also shared an eight-month-old son named Bowie.

After the announcement of Danielle’s death, figures such as Simon Cowell and Ellie Goulding shared tributes and messages of support for Mann.

Cowell, who was on the judging panel of The X Factor, said in a statement to TMZ: “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him.

“From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”

Ellie Goulding commented on Mann’s post: “I’m thinking of you non stop… You are so strong. Here for you always. Love you xxxx”

Tom Grennan wrote simply: “I love you brother.”

Source Link ‘Today was for our Dani’: The X Factor star Tom Mann shares picture from memorial for late fiancée Danielle