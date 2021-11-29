Today Programme: Radio 4 show off air after studio interrupted by ‘please leave the building’ alarm

The BBC’s Today programme on Radio 4 has gone off air after an alarm told people to leave the building.

Monday morning’s was interrupted by an alarm which could be heard repeating: “Please leave the building immediately by the nearest exit.”

“You may be able to hear we have a little alarm going on here,” one of the presenters said.

The programme came back on air around 20 minutes later.

“Despite that noise saying there was an emergency, as far as we can tell, there wasn’t,” Nick Robinson told listeners.

He tweeted a picture of himself and Martha Kearney outside the studio with the caption: “Emergency over. If there was one … we’re now back in the studio.”

