TMZ files emergency motion to prevent former employee testifying in Depp-Heard case

Celebrity news outlet TMZ has filed an emergency motion to prevent a former employee from testifying in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case.

The California-based news organisation has asked a judge to block the emplyee from being called as a witness by Mr Depp’s lawyers based on “journalist’s privilege”, according to court papers.

Lawyers for TMZ write that the company wants Morgan Tremaine prevented from taking the stand inthe case in Fairfax, Virginia, and “disclosing TMZ’s priviledged information” during testimony.

In the motion, TMZ says that thweir concern relates to an article it published on 12 August 2016, entitled “Johnny Depp Goes Off On Amber…Smashes Wine Glass, Bottle.”

The court papers state that TMZ was provided a video by a “confidential source” andthat the company had promies to ensure confidentiality and “would not disclose their name.”

