Tiverton and Honiton by-election winner says Boris Johnson should ‘go now’

Boris Johnson must quit, newly-elected Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord said after overturning a huge Conservative majority to win the seat of Tiverton and Honiton in Wednesday’s by-election (23 June).

Foord said that the people of his constituency had “sent a clear message… It’s time for Boris Johnson to go and go now.”

The Lib Dems won the by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parrish after he was caught viewing pornography on his phone in the House of Commons, by 6,000 votes.

