Timothée Chalamet's 'Dune' Is No Longer Available On HBO Max, And Fans Are Already Missing It

If a renowned filmmaker like Christopher Nolan, known for his non-linear filmmaker style, praises your project, then you know you’ve hit the jackpot. And that’s the current situation with Denis Villeneuve and his sci-fi movie ‘Dune’. The ‘Tenet’ filmmaker, who showered the recently-released sci-fi project with praise, hailed it as a ‘flawless marriage of live-action photography and digital effects’. And with reviews and fans also sharing the same views as the ace filmmaker, many will be disappointed to know that ‘Dune’ which was available on HBO Max has been taken down due to Warner Media’s controversial day-and-date release plan.

Villeneuve’s movie which was released simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max on October 22, is the third adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel with the same name that stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya in pivotal roles. And with the audience praising the captivating visual and brilliantly executed gripping narrative, Villeneuve’s version has become one of the top successful movies of 2021. But with Warner’s 31 days bond with HBO Max coming to an end, the movie has been taken down from the online streaming platform, leaving many Dune fans disappointed. While some paid their final tribute to the movie by watching it once again last night, others mourned its loss. Check out a few reactions here:

Started Dune last night, with the intent to finish it tonight. Only to find it’s GONE, no warning or nada. Thanks for ruining thanksgiving @hbomax — David (@davidloringlee) November 22, 2021

Just finished Dune hours before it leaves HBO Max, this is as close to Dunkirk as I’ll ever get — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) November 22, 2021

Gave Dune the farewell watch online with a friend before it’s time is done on HBO Max. I’ll miss it. It was their first viewing. My 6th or 7th, maybe. pic.twitter.com/L68G5x16gq — Leonard B. Wilson (@Cavatica) November 22, 2021

Spent some time with one of my best friends who I haven’t seen in almost two years, drank some excellent whiskey, and watched Dune one last time before it left HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/MELhv8NlW2 — Lord Jared Harper (@SlySeventySeven) November 22, 2021

need to stream dune tn before it leaves hbo max pic.twitter.com/fMzOFUzejW — darbie (@z3ffirelli) November 22, 2021

Dune is gone from HBO Max pic.twitter.com/7EKOmGkCxy — Brad Jacobs (@bjacobs222) November 22, 2021

just watched dune at 2am on a school night because i knew it was my last chance before it left hbo max, who needs sleep? — Brian (@brianpupplo) November 22, 2021

However, Warner Media is expected to discontinue its controversial day-and-date release policy from 2022, leaving its upcoming projects like ‘The Batman’, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ and others to appear on streaming platforms only after 45 days of its theatrical release. With ‘Dune’ joining the likes of Warner’s previously released projects like ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and ‘In the Heights’, it may take a few months before re-releasing the movie on an online streaming platform.

However, the makers of ‘Dune’ left millions of fans across the globe happy by announcing the sequel last month, a week after the film’s release. While the first part ended on a cliffhanger, all eyes are now set on Timothée Chalamet character Paul Atreides, and his journey to becoming the messianic figure popularly known as Kwisatz Haderach. The sequel is slated to release on October 20, 2023.

