Timberland Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals to expect on boots, and more

Spotted on the likes of Kanye West, Cara Delevigne, Drake, J Lo and a whole host of other A-listers, Timberland has well and truly cemented itself within the cool kid scene.

The brand has come a long way since 1973 when the original yellow waterproof “Timberland” boots were invented, changing the brand name and gaining many more fans than tradesmen and hikers to become the fashion staple they are today.

But, ranging anywhere from £80 to £300 per pair, these aren’t the sort of boots that most of us would buy on a whim. So, do your research to find the perfect pair, and get ready for Black Friday.

The main day is taking place on 26 November, the last Friday of the month, but as ever things have kicked off early again this year, so Black Friday 2021 is set to be big. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be continually tracking the hottest deals across gaming, fashion, tech, beauty, toys and more, as well as some of our favourite retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Very and Boots, to name just a few.

So keep an eye on this page for all the latest news on how to get your Timberland boots, hoodies, trainers and backpacks for a bargain this Black Friday.

Read more:

Does Timberland take part in Black Friday?

Although keeping quiet on the Black Friday front for now, last year Timberland announced on its website that “2020 Black Friday deals are bigger and better than ever” with discounts across men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and footwear.

So we’re probably safe to presume this year will be similar. After all, it is an American brand, where Black Friday originated.

But, of course, such a well-known brand isn’t stocked only on the Timberland website and in stores, but across a number of some of our favourite retailers including John Lewis, Selfridges and Very. Meaning there’s an even bigger chance to grab a pair of Timberlands in this year’s sale.

Does Timberland take part in Cyber Monday?

Many retailers are combining both Black Friday and Cyber Monday (29 November) for a full weekend of deals both online and in-store. And we’re confident that Timberland will follow suit.

How much is Timberland’s Black Friday discount?

Last year Timberland treated us to up to 50 per cent off of a whole range of products, and call us greedy but we’re expecting the same thing this year.

But, with sustainable fashion mogul Christopher Raeburn as global creative director, let’s be sure to be mindful when shopping the sale. A pair of Timberlands are extremely hardy and can last a good few years, or more if only used for leisure and not work, so there’s no need to go mad and bulk buy unless you’re Father Christmas.

And, if your shoes or clothes are still in good nick but have done their time in your wardrobe, be sure to check out the Timberland second chance programme, turning unwanted items into new opportunities.

When is Timberland’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday officially kicks off on 26 November, the last Friday of November. But some retailers like Amazon, Currys and Very are already sharing some early deals. Timberland is likely to start discounting nearer the official Black Friday weekend but our team here at IndyBest will be keeping a close eye out for any deals that launch sooner – so relax, have a cuppa, and check back with us for all the latest updates.

If you really can’t wait until then, the Timberland outlet has some great discounts across past season’s collections. And students can get 10 per cent off current stock when using the discounting platform Student Beans.

For women highlights include the heritage 6-inch boot in black/pink reduced by 30 per cent (£140, Timberland.co.uk), alongside the courmayeur lined boot in green (£115.50, Timberland.co.uk) and 40 per cent off the sleeve logo sweatshirt in pink (£45, Timberland.co.uk).

For men, the Indian river check shirt in green is 50 per cent off (£40, Timberland.co.uk) and the garrison trail approach shoe in grey is 40 per cent off (£69, Timberland.co.uk). And for children, the the newman chukka boot for junior in brown from £85 to £59.50 (Timberland.co.uk).

What was in Timberland’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year’s sale brought us up to 50 per cent off footwear, clothing and accessories for men, women and children, including some fan favourites.

The premium 6-inch boot for women in yellow was reduced by 30 per cent (£180, Timberland.co.uk) and the killington chukka boot for men in yellow/black was reduced by 20 per cent, although this colourway is no longer available, a whole host of other colour combos are still on the site (£115, Timberland.co.uk).

How much is Timberland’s delivery on Black Friday?

Timberland is yet to say whether delivery fees will also be discounted over the Black Friday weekend, so, for now, we’ll presume charges will be as normal.

Standard delivery costs £3.95, but is free for all orders above £50, and currently takes around seven working days to arrive, but please be mindful that these delivery periods can sometimes take longer for sale items.

