Tim Westwood accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women

DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Westwood, 64, is accused of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching, in incidents between 1992 and 2017.

The allegations have been published in an investigation by the BBC and The Guardian.

He strenuously denies the allegations. A spokesperson also told The Guardian they were completely false and denied in their entirety.

The seven women, who are all black, have given detailed accounts in the aftermath of anonymous allegations of inappropriate behaviour about the broadcaster that circulated on social media in June 2020.

In a statement at the time, Westwood denied any wrongdoing, saying the allegations were fabricated, false and without foundation.

Some of the accusers have claimed the white DJ, who was an early supporter of hip-hop in the UK, used his position in the music industry to exploit women.

They will share their accounts in a new BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, which will air at 9pm tonight (Tuesday 26 April).

