Tim McGraw on Tom Hanks’ cameo in Yellowstone prequel 1883: ‘He just showed up’

Tim McGraw has said that Tom Hanks “just showed up” on set after being offered a cameo on the highly anticipatedYellowstone prequel series.

In an interview with Cinemablend, McGraw (who plays James Dutton in both Yellowstone and its spin-off show 1883) explained how Hanks landed a cameo role as a General in the second episode of Taylor Sheridan’s new series.

Explaining that he and Hanks have been friends for over two decades, McGraw said he simply gave the Sleepless in Seattle actor a call and asked if he’d be interested in doing a cameo on 1883.

“And he goes, ‘Tell me when to be there,’ and he just showed up,” The Blind Side actor said.

Twitter users celebrated Hanks’s cameo role online after the second episode of 1883 was aired.

User Andy Johnson wrote: “1883 nabbed TOM HANKS? Already in love with this show.”

In addition to McGraw, 1883 stars Sam Elliot, Faith Hill (who married McGraw 25 years ago), Isabela May, and Billy Bob Thornton (in a cameo role).

Thornton appeared on the first episode of 1883 , playing the role of Marshal Jim Courtwright. However, his appearance was not as surprising as fans spotted him in the show’s official trailer, ahead of its release.

The show also marks the first time country singers Hill and McGraw have acted together.

1883 is released in the US on Paramount+.

