Tim Hortons opens its first London restaurant and drive-through

Canada’s leading coffee house, Tim Hortons, has finally landed in London.

The popular chain has opened its doors at Royale Leisure Park in the west of the capital, near Park Royal Tube Station.

Open seven days a week from 6am every morning through to midnight, the drive-through and restaurant will be serving signature menu items such as Tim Hortons French vanilla latte and bite-sized donuts called Timbits.

The restaurant offers seating for up to 100 guests, while delivery options will also be available to local residents on JustEat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo in the coming weeks.

As the store opened at 7am on Friday 1 July, the first customer in the queue was given unlimited free drinks for a year while the first 100 guests won a free breakfast.

The launch coincides with Canada Day, an annual event which celebrates the anniversary of the Canadian Constitution.

The menu offers a range of hot and cold beverages, including coffees, tea, milkshakes and fruit coolers.

The breakfast items include traditional Canadian fare, such as pancakes dowsed in maple syrup, and bagels with cream cheese.

There are also plenty of lunch options including Tim Hortons’ signature crispy chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, and lattice fries.

Those with a sweet tooth can pick from a selection of desserts and baked goods. There are 18 varieties of donut to choose from, plus a caramel apple fritter and pancakes topped with crushed Oreo biscuits.

The launch has been met with excitement from fans. One person joked they were “getting their sleeping bag ready” to try and be first in the queue.

“Perfect Canada Day celebration!! I am so excited,” another wrote.

“Oh, my goodness, what a way to celebrate Canada day. Amazing things are worth the wait. Thank you X10000000!!” one Twitter user said.

Some people have already planned their first orders.

“Vanilla iced cappuccino here I come,” one person wrote.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tim Hortons opens its first London restaurant and drive-through