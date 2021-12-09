TikTok Stays the Most Downloaded App in 2021

Tiktok, the Chinese short video app, is once again on a record-breaking romp. The app has overtaken 1 billion installs in Q3 of 2021 to become the most downloaded non-gaming app. TikTok is the global name of Douyin, which was initially released in the Chinese market in September 2016.

After acquiring Musical.ly in November 2017 for $1 billion, TikTok came into the spotlight as the most popular app in 2019 and 2020. It was downloaded 693 million times in 2019 and 850 million times in 2020. Even though it only launched in 2017, TikTok was the seventh-most downloaded app on playstore and looked like a true contender against Facebook’s hold on social networking in the West.

Even with this stellar evolution, TikTok has encountered many controversies. In 2019, India and Pakistan prohibited it for “morality issues”, with both bans being abandoned after a while. India banned the app again in June 2020 and a spate of other China-based apps, as stresses between China and India amplified.

India maintained the ban in January 2021, which has directed towards several other TikTok clones taking over a market stake in the country. TikTok also faced selling its operations in the U.S. to a holding company, which Walmart and Oracle would have handled. However, President Trump’s administrative order has been sacked by the Biden Administration.

TikTok Key Statistics 2021

TikTok yielded an estimated $1.9 billion revenue in 2020, a 457% increase in year-on-year growth.

TikTok had 837 million monthly active users in the second quarter of 2020 and was expected to reach 1 billion by Q4 2020.

In China, TikTok is used by around 600 million users every day.

At the time of writing this article, TikTok has been downloaded over three billion times.

About TikTok

Launch date September 2016 (China); September 2017 (International) Headquarter Beijing, China People Zhang Yiming (ByteDance CEO), Shouzi Chew (TikTok CEO), Vanessa Pappas (COO, TikTok) Business type Private, subsidiary Owner ByteDance Industry Video-sharing

TikTok Revenue 2021

Year Revenue 2017 $63 million 2018 $150 million 2019 $350 million 2020 $1.9 billion

Overall movements in both Apple and Google play stores show that TikTok is the most productive app in terms of revenue for the year 2021 at around $2 billion. The TikTok return reveals a 67% spike in performance from 2020. YouTube follows TikTok in overall revenue across both the App Store and Google Play Store, while Piccoma, Tinder, and Disney are also among the top earners.

TikTok Users (Yearly)

Year Users 2017 65 million 2018 133 million 2019 381 million 2020 700 million 2021 1 billion

The number of apps installed will continue the 3 to 1 ratio between Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Up to 111.3 billion apps downloads were in Google Play Store, while the App Store has about 32.3 billion for the year.

The revenue and download digits exhibit an overall development across the two app stores, with mobile game spending rapidly increasing.

