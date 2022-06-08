TikTok senior exec steps back after saying he ‘didn’t believe’ companies should offer maternity leave

A TikTok senior executive who faced backlash for saying he didn’t believe companies should offer maternity leave has stepped back from his role at the company’s UK operation, the Financial Times reports.

Joshua Ma – a senior executive at China’s ByteDance, which owns TikTok – announced he will “take some time off” and “step back” from his role leading the UK e-commerce team, according to an email seen by the Financial Times. The announcement comes after TikTok launched an investigation into claims that Ma said he does not believe in offering maternity leave, citing his position as a “capitalist”.

“Hopefully, this painful experience will make us a stronger, closer and better team over the long term,” parent company ByteDance said in a staff-wide email, per the FT.

It was reported that Ma had made the controversial comment at a dinner with employees of TikTok’s London e-commerce team.

