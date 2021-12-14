TikTok reveals its most popular song of 2021

TikTok has revealed its most popular UK song used on the app in 2021.

The result means that more videos were created using this song than any other this year; it was revealed to be “Body” by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions

This marks the first for drill music as it’s the first song of the genre to take the title.

Speaking to Newsbeat, Tion Wayne said: “TikTok is the new thing, man. It’s great to see everyone get together and make trends go viral. Everyone got involved, we appreciate it.”

Creators on the app opted mostly for the remix version of the track, which featured ArrDee, E1 (3×3), ZT (3×3), Bugzy Malone, Buni, Fivio Foreign and Darkoo.

The hashtag #bodyremix has more than 200 million views on the app.

“Body” also achieved another first earlier this year, becoming the first drill song to reach No 1 in the UK official chart.

In second place came “Like I Can” by Sam Smith, followed by Pink Pantheress’ “Just For Me” in third place, which also won TikTok’s breakout song of the summer in 2020.

Sam Smith’s 2014 single “Like I Can” came second place on TikTok’s most popular UK songs of 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

PinkPantheress shared with Newsbeat that she uses the popular app to test how her songs will perform.

“I post a snippet of something, and if people like it I’ll go and record a full version,” she said.

The singer doesn’t record a full song without testing out her fans’ reactions on TikTok first.

“Before TikTok, I was using SoundCloud to post my music. The algorithm on Soundcloud isn’t the same.

“The algorithm is crazy on TikTok, you can post a video and you can have zero followers and it can do well.”

TikTok also looked at the throwback songs that were most popular on the app this year, revealing that “Bills, Bills, Bills” by Destiny’s Child was the most popular comeback track in the UK. Just behind the girl group classic was “Rasputin” by Boney M and “The Hustle” by Van McCoy.

Over 40 trending TikTok songs reached number one on the UK official charts in 2021 compared to just 10 in the previous year.

The ten most popular songs in the UK with TikTok users in 2021 are:

1. “Body (Remix)” – Tion Wayne & Russ Millions feat. ArrDee, E1 (3×3), ZT (3×3), Bugzy Malone, Buni, Fivio Foreign & Darkoo

2. “Like I Can” – Sam Smith

3. “Just for me” – PinkPantheress

4. “Unlock it (Lock It) [Jeff Prior Mix]” – Charli XCX

5. “Levitating” – Dua Lipa

6. “Obsessed With You” – Central Cee

7. “Wellerman – Sea Shanty / 220 KID x Billen Ted Remix” – Nathan Evans & 220 KID & Billen Ted

8. “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

9. “Oliver Twist” – ArrDee

10. “Nice To Meet Ya” – Wes Nelson

