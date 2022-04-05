Tiger Woods confirms he plans to play at the 86th Masters this week

Tiger Woods has confirmed he expects to play The Masters, marking his return to competitive golf 14 months after being involved in a near-fatal car crash.

The 46-year-old, who won at Augusta in 2019, broke his leg in a single-vehicle collision in February 2021.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Woods said “as of right now I am going to play” after two practice rounds since arriving at Augusta National.

Asked whether he believed he could win the tournament, Woods added: “I do. I can hit it just fine. I have no qualms what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. Walking is the hard part. 72 holes is a long road. It is a tough challenge and a challenge I am up for.”

The 15-time major winner feared his leg would be amputated after suffering open fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg following the rollover accident outside of Los Angeles, California.

And now Woods is set to complete another miraculous comeback, having overcome a series of back surgeries to win the Green Jacket three years ago.

Woods and his son, Charlie, finished runner-up in the 36-hole scramble at the PNC Championship in December last year, while riding in a buggy.

While Woods, as host of the Genesis Invitational in February, said he expected to play again this year: “I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again. I want to know, but I don’t. What’s frustrating is, it’s not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I’m not. I’ve just got to continue working. I’m getting better, yes, but not at the speed and rate that I would like.”

Rumours intensified last weekend that Woods was preparing to make a stunning return to play in the first men’s major of the season after being videoed playing in the company of caddie Joe LaCava at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

More to follow…

