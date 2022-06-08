Tiger Shroff's Viral Dialogue 'Choti Bacchi Ho Kya' Finds Its Way Into 'Stranger Things Season 4' And Fans Can't Keep Calm

With all the episodes of ‘Stranger Things Season 4’ volume one now available on Netflix, desi eagle-eyed fans have managed to find a Tiger Shroff connection in the Hindi dubbed version of the popular supernatural series. The Bollywood actor’s viral dialogue ‘choti bacchi ho kya’ seems to have found a way into the popular Netflix series and the video has grabbed everyone’s attention.

While Shroff’s ‘choti bacchi ho kya’ has become a rage online in India, its connection with ‘Stranger Things Season 4’ has got fans quite excited. To be more specific, the dialogue appears during a conversation between Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve Harrington (Joe Kerry) as the latter asks a question related to the torch in the former’s hand. Watch the viral dubbed clip here:

The first volume of ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 received positive reviews from critics and the audience, fans are now eagerly waiting to see how events unfold in the second volume of the supernatural show which is slated to release on Netflix on July 1.

Talking about reprising her role of Eleven in the new season of ‘Stranger Things’, actress Millie Bobby Brown in an exclusive interaction with Mashable India said, “This season is about showing her freedom, and about her understanding of her own growth, and not just having other people tell her how to do things. So we start off in Lenora — with Will and Jonathan, and Jonathan’s new friend Argyle — and then Mike comes to town for a visit. That’s when the ball really gets rolling.”

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s ‘Heropanti 2’, is all set to team up with Akshay Kumar in his next ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. In addition to the exciting project, Tiger also has ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Rambo’.

