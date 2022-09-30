One of the biggest film franchises to exist in the world, Spider-Man has been played by many actors over the years. From Tobey Maguire to Tom Holland, these neighbourhood superheroes did not only save the day but entertained us for over two decades. Having said that, have you wondered how an Indian actor would fare in the red suit?

Well, Tiger Shroff sure did. In an interview with ConnectFM Canada as reported by Hindustan Times, the 32-year-old revealed that he auditioned for the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Bollywood, the actor has forged an image of an action hero for himself and has impressed the audience with his MMA skills.

Tiger decided to aim bigger and sent his audition tape to Marvel headquarters. ”I had auditioned for Spider-Man. I had sent them my tapes also, my showreel. They were quite impressed as to what I could do,” he said. It is safe to say Tom Holland almost lost the chance to impress Zendaya.

”My pitch to them was ‘I’d save you a lot of money on VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do’,” Tiger concluded (The man knew what he was doing). As impressive as his ingenious efforts were, Tiger obviously didn’t get the part. However, he got his own superhero film in the 2016 film A Flying Jatt. Though we can’t say we’re grateful for that.

Source Link : Tiger Shroff Reveals He Auditioned For MCU's 'Spider-Man'; 'I Can Do Most Of What Spider-Man Can Do'