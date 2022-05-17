Tiffany Haddish says that shaving her head made her feel ‘the most alive I ever felt’

Tiffany Haddish has spoken candidly about going bald and recalled how shaving her head made her feel “the most alive” that she has ever felt.

The 42-year-old actor discussed losing all her hair, which is now platinum blonde, during a recent interview with Byrdie Magazine.

Although she’s not bald anymore, she still acknowledged how she shaved her head during an Instagram Live video in July 2020 and how much it meant to her.

According to Haddish, figuring out who she was is what prompted her to shave her hair to the scalp, as that was the “one part of [her] body” that she “didn’t know”.

“It’s really important to know who you are, to know every nook and cranny of your body, and that’s the one part of my body I didn’t know,” she told the publication.

When reflecting on the first few days after she shaved her head, the Girls Trip star remembered how wonderful she felt.

“Baby, best feeling I ever felt in my whole entire life,” she explained. “The most sensations I ever felt. The most alive I ever felt. And then I was jealous of every bald-headed man I’ve ever seen.”

And she added: “When you touch the back of your head, you feel it in the back of your feet. Then you go outside, the sun is shining, and it feels like this warm hug around your head—just deliciousness.”

She also highlighted that when she felt raindrops on her head, it “felt like a billion, million kisses from God. And [she] could feel every raindrop go through [her] whole body”.

Haddish debuted her bald head in on Instagram in July 2020. In a video, she expressed how excited she was to see her forehead and top of her head be the same colour. She also again emphasised in the caption that she wanted to get to know her scalp.

“I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my scalp,” she explained. “I know my whole body. I know where every mole is but I don’t know my scalp. So hello scalp #SheReady to everything.”

As her hair continued to grow back, she debuted a new look in January 2021 that featured her catchphrase “She Ready,” written in it.

“I’ve always wanted something cool on my head,” she said during an Instagram Live. “When people see me coming they’ll be like, ‘I think that’s Tiffany,’”

“Then I’m gonna walk past them and they’re gonna see ‘She Ready’ and they’re gonna know what it is!,” she added.

