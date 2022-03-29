Tiffany Haddish calls out Entertainment Tonight reporter who referred to her Oscars dress as a ‘costume’

Tiffany Haddish didn’t hesitate to correct an Entertainment Tonight reporter who referred to the actor’s Oscars gown as a “costume”.

On Sunday night, Haddish, 42, attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a green strapless dress. While on the red carpet, she spoke with Entertainment Tonight reporter Lauren Zima, who asked the comedian if she did “a little costume change” following the 94th annual Academy Awards.

The question prompted Haddish to inform Zima that she was not wearing a “costume,” but was wearing an “evening gown”.

“I’m not wearing a costume,” she said. “I’m wearing Dolce & Gabbana. It’s called an evening gown, darling. No one’s paying me for this. I paid for it. It’s custom, thank you.”

Zima laughed, nervously leaned back for a moment, and responded: “Time of death, for me, right now. You look gorgeous.”

The Girls Trip star appeared to find humour in the situation, as she explained that her outfit was an example of what “fame” looks like.

“This is not an acting gig,” she continued. “This is my life. This what fame look like. This is what success look like. This what money look like. This what it look like.”

The interview has since gone viral and has been reposted on multiple Instagram accounts, including The Neighbourhood Talk, where fans in the comments have applauded Haddish for sticking up for herself.

“A classy check because the [white people] do be trying it & I bet she’ll think twice about it again,” one Instagram user wrote. “Shouldn’t have to demand respect but I’m glad she did.”

“Loved how she corrected her and spoke affirmations over herself!!” another commenter wrote, while someone else said: “As Tiffany should!!”

However, there were also some viewers who noted that Zima likely wasn’t being disrespectful towards Haddish, as “costume change” is a common way to refer to an outfit change.

“‘Costume change’ is a pretty common saying when people switch outfits,” one person noted. “I doubt very seriously she meant literally a costume. All the girls were so spicy last night.”

Another person said: “She took the comment wrong, that’s why the reporter is laughing. The phrase doesn’t mean a literal ‘costume’ change.”

The Independent has contacted Entertainment Tonight for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tiffany Haddish calls out Entertainment Tonight reporter who referred to her Oscars dress as a ‘costume’