Thurrock ‘murder’: Grieving mother’s tribute to ‘kindest soul’ son, 29, killed in shopping centre food court

A grieving mother has paid tribute to her 29-year-old son killed in a shopping centre food court, describing him as “the kindest soul of all”.

Michael Ugwa was assaulted in the food court of Lakeside shopping centre in Essex just before 4:30pm on 28 April.

Brandon Luchmunsing, 19, has been charged with murder and affray in connection to the attack and Shannon Weston, 20, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Mr Ugwa’s mother described him as a “kind man with a large personality and an even larger heart”.

She said he was a father to three children and was soon to be married to his “loving and supportive partner”.

“Within his family, there isn’t a single person among us who doesn’t have a good story or fond memory of Michael,” she wrote in a statement.

“We are humbled by just how many lives he touched during his short stay on this Earth.”

Police guard the scene at Lakeside shopping centre in Essex (Essex Police)

She added: “As with many people, he was not a man without fault but, his desire to always try to better himself and strive for a brighter tomorrow made him a rich source of inspiration to not only his children, cousins, nieces and nephews but also to everyone who desired to see that silver lining.

“From being the first to step up when a member of the family was homeless and took them, to being the last to leave when his brother, my son went through surgery, you could always count on him to be the staunchest supporter in your corner, a privilege that those of us, his family, were especially privy to.

“He was truly a gift that kept giving, a loving and supportive partner to his would-have-been wife, a great father to his three children, a caring brother, and a pillar of support to me, his mum, and wider family in general, including his aunts, uncles and all his cousins.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with informaton following the killing (Essex Police)

“He was the kindest soul of all, as well as the most dependable friend anyone could ever have been blessed with.

“Even though Michael has passed, and the pain of his death will be with us forever, we all choose to be like Michael and look for that silver lining in the sea of dark clouds, in the hope that the legacy he left us will long outlive the pain we feel.

“We thank everyone who has reached out to us during this most painful and saddest period of our lives, and we offer them our own condolences, as it is not only his family that has been dealt such a cruel blow. We express our support for everyone who is finding it as difficult as we are, to cope with his passing.

“Words alone can never describe what we, as a family are going through right now, and will go through for the rest of our lives.

“To us, the ones, left behind to pick up the pieces, our day has suddenly turned to night, our light to darkness and our hearts so indescribably and irreversibly shattered.”

Detective chief inspector Ashley Howard, who is leading the investigation, said: “As these charges highlight, our investigation is progressing but doesn’t stop.

“We still believe this attack was directed towards the victim and that the incident poses no ongoing threat to people shopping, eating, and socialising at Lakeside.

“We continue to make inquiries and need anyone who has any information who has not identified themselves to police, to contact us.”

