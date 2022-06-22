Thunderstorms to hit England on Thursday as Met Office issues weather warning

Thunderstorms are set to sweep across much of southern England on Thursday amid fears that roads, homes and businesses could be flooded.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning stretching from Sheffield in the North, across the South East and down to Bath in the South West, meaning Glastonbury revellers could be caught in torrential downpours.

With another rail strike taking place on Thursday, it is likely the storms will add to transport issues with poor driving conditions and floodwater on roads, potentially causing danger to life.

The Met Office said there is a chance of further rail and bus cancellations due to lightning strikes, with the warning in place from 10am until 11.59pm.

In a statement on its website, the Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”

The Met Office also warned of power cuts to some homes and businesses, while remote communities could be cut off due to flooded roads.

It follows a balmy spell over the past few days with temperatures expected to hit around 29C (84.2F) on Wednesday.

Festival-goers have already been warned to pack for all eventualities – and take their wellies – at Glastonbury, with light showers predicted on Friday and Saturday, followed by more heavy rain on Sunday.

