Three-year-old pulled from burning house by Wisconsin police

Posted on June 22, 2022 0

Dramatic footage captured the moment police officers pulled a three-year-old child from a burning building in Wisconsin on Sunday (19 June).

West Allis Police Department (WAPD) worked with West Allis Fire Department (WAFD) to rescue the occupants of the house, which included two other adults.

All members of the household escaped and were transported to local hospitals by firefighters for treatment.

“[Authorities’] quick response and willingness to put themselves in danger likely saved the boy’s life,” WAPD said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Three-year-old pulled from burning house by Wisconsin police