Three-year-old pulled from burning house by Wisconsin police

Dramatic footage captured the moment police officers pulled a three-year-old child from a burning building in Wisconsin on Sunday (19 June).

West Allis Police Department (WAPD) worked with West Allis Fire Department (WAFD) to rescue the occupants of the house, which included two other adults.

All members of the household escaped and were transported to local hospitals by firefighters for treatment.

“[Authorities’] quick response and willingness to put themselves in danger likely saved the boy’s life,” WAPD said.

