Three US Army veterans claim they saw UFOs along Israel-Egypt border in 2014

Three former US Army veterans have claimed to have seen Unidentified Flying Objects or UFOs along the Israel–Egypt border in the Sinai Peninsula in 2014.

The three veterans have said that they saw eight objects in the sky that were hovering and speeding while they were at an outpost in Sinai on the Egyptian border around December 2014.

The three claimed that they were told to “keep your mouth shut.” These comments come as Congress holds its first hearings into UFOs in half a century.

Sergeant Travis Bingham, E4 Specialist Vishal Singh, and Private First Class Dovell Engram were all stationed near the south end of the Israel-Egypt border in 2014 when they claim that they saw objects in the sky of “non-human origin.”

“I would describe it as a big object with several smaller objects, which appeared to be communicating, or scuffling, like a dogfight in the air,” said one of the three, Sergeant Travis Bingham, 36.

“We knew it wasn’t our military and it was baffling,” he added. “The objects were glowing – you could clearly see them with the naked eye, and it was clear how fast they were moving. To this day, I’ve never seen anything like the craft, covering such distance with extreme speeds.”

Mr Engram was the first to spot something strange in the sky that night. He was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail that he was “scared s***less” after seeing a bright, apparent craft in the night sky.

Mr Singh also claimed to have seen the UFOs and was quoted as saying that “the craft and smaller objects began moving like fireflies, left, right, up and down. They were turning everywhere instantaneously. They must have been 30,000 ft high in the sky.”

He added: “I cannot imagine any military that has this type of technology. We’re talking u-turns while at hypersonic speeds.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon officials testified at the first public UFO hearing in more than 50 years a few days ago.

“For too long, the stigma associated with UAPs has gotten in the way of good intelligence analysis. Pilots avoided reporting or were laughed at when they did. DOD officials relegated the issue to the backroom or swept it under the rug entirely, fearful of a sceptical national security community,” Representative Andre Carson, a Democrat of Indiana and the chairman of the House Intelligence Subcommittee on Counterintelligence, Counterterrorism, and Counterproliferation, said.

He added: “Today, we know better. UAPs are unexplained, it’s true. But they are real. They need to be investigated. And any threats they pose need to be mitigated.”

However, last year when the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Pentagon’s UAP Task Force released a report, it said that they found “no evidence” to suggest the objects are extraterrestrial or from a foreign adversary — but, CBS News reported that “the report also could not explain most of the objects.”

