Three storm systems active in Atlantic with stronger tropical depression likely this week

Three storm systems are active in the Atlantic Ocean with one tropical wave likely to strengthen into a depression in the coming days.

The storm could reach the Windward Islands in the West Indies or move across the southern Caribbean Sea, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida reported on Monday.

By Tuesday, localized heavy rains are possible over the Windward Islands and along the northeastern coast of Venezuela.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is sending one of its specially-equipped “hurricane hunter” aircrafts to investigate the weather system on Monday.

Two other storm systems are being monitored in the Gulf of Mexico and the eastern tropical Atlantic. Both have a low chance of tropical cyclone development over the next five days, NHC reported.

The Atlantic Ocean is forecast to have another above-average hurricane season in 2022 – for the seventh year in a row.

NOAA predicts up to 21 named storms with wind speeds over 39 miles per hour (63 kph). Six to ten are forecast to become hurricanes with wind speeds over 74mph (199 kph).

Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Alex killed three people in Cuba, left parts of Florida underwater, and led to widespread closures of schools and businesses in Bermuda. The first-named storm of the Atlantic season brushed hurricane status by reaching 70mph (110 kph).

Meanwhile in the Eastern Pacific, a second severe storm closed a port in Mexico, weeks after Hurricane Agatha slammed into the country.

Hurricane Blas closed Puerto Escondido, a port in the Mexican state of Oaxaca on 15th June, and created dangerous surf conditions along with coastline.

Last year the Atlantic saw 21 named storms – the third highest number on record – including Hurricane Ida, which strengthened to a Category-4, leading to deadly flooding and over $70billion in damages.

2020 had the most active hurricane season on record, with 30 named storms, so many that NOAA exhausted the list of names for the year and switched to Greek letters.

Several factors linked to the climate crisis are fuelling more powerful, destructive storms, scientists say.

The latest report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world’s leading authority on climate science, found that storms with sustained higher wind speeds – in the Category 3-5 range – have likely increased in the past 40 years.

The ocean absorbs over 90 per cent of excess heat caused by greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels and that warm water feeds stronger hurricanes.

