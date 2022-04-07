Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Posted on April 7, 2022 0

Police in California have discovered three “severely decomposing bodies” during a welfare check, according to reports.

Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10:30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check