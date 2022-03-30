Three police officers shot during pursuit in upstate New York

Multiple suspects are in custody after three police officers were shot during a pursuit in upstate New York.

Buffalo Police Department said in a statement that their injuries initially appear to be non-life-threatening. Police sources added to WKBW reporter Hannah Buehler that one is in surgery, one was shot in the stomach, and another was shot in the neck.

Video posted online by the National Fraternal Order of Police showed police cars and ambulances racing through Buffalo.

“Stop shooting our officers,” they said in a tweet.

Local broadcaster News 4 reported a heavy police presence near the intersections of East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, Sycamore Street and Fillmore, and Langfield Drive and Bailey Avenue.

A Sheriff’s helicopter was flying above the scene, according to video posted by WKBW.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

