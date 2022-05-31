Three people shot outside high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans

Three people have been shot outside a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, according to police.

The violence unfolded on the campus of Xavier University following the Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony, officials say.

New Orleans Police Department says that one suspect was detained at the scene that the victims were rushed for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

“Investigation underway into shooting incident on campus of Xavier University, in area of Convocation Center. Initial information shows three gunshot wound victims transported to local hospital via EMS. Subject has been detained at the scene,” NOPD tweeted on Tuesday.

More follows.

