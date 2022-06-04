Three people are in critical condition after being stabbed at a hospital in Los Angeles, according to police.

Officials say that the violence broke out at Encino Hospital Medical Center on Friday afternoon and that the attacker remained barricaded inside the facility.

Los Angeles Police department say they were called out at around 3.50pm and found two people with stab wounds at the scene.

Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, later told The Los Angeles Times that three people were taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

A police source told the newspaper that at least one medical staff member was among the injured.

“Preliminary info: Reports of multiple people stabbed at Encino Hospital. The suspect is believed to be contained in a room within the hospital. There is a large police presence. A Public Information Officer is enroute & we will provide more details as they become available,” LAPD tweeted.

Hospital officials say that the suspect was taken into custody at around 5pm, reports NBC4 Los Angeles.

News helicopter footage showed a string of police and firefighters outside Encino Hospital Medical Center, which is in the city’s San Fernando Valley.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Three people in critical condition after LA hospital stabbing