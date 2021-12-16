Three men arrested over deaths of model Christy Giles and friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola after bodies dumped outside hospitals

Three men aged between 37 and 47 have reportedly been arrested in connection with the deaths of a model, Christy Giles, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

Police in Los Angeles were thought to have made the arrests on Wednesday afternoon, more than a month after Ms Giles and Ms Cabrales-Arzola died following a night out.

The two women were allegedly found “lifeless” outside two Los Angeles hospitals, after going on a night out with friends. Both women died following the incident.

Jan Cielliers, Ms Giles husband, confirmed the arrests to news outlets on Wednesday night. Although no official statement has been made by police.

More follows…

