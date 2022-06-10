Three factory workers shot dead in Maryland mass shooting identified

Posted on June 10, 2022 0

Authorities in Maryland have identified the victims of a mass shooting at a manufacturing facility in Columbia Machine Inc, in Smithsburg.

Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore identified the three killed as Mark Alan Frye, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30.

More follows.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Three factory workers shot dead in Maryland mass shooting identified