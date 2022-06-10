Three factory workers shot dead in Maryland mass shooting identified

Authorities in Maryland have identified the victims of a mass shooting at a manufacturing facility in Columbia Machine Inc, in Smithsburg.

Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore identified the three killed as Mark Alan Frye, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30.

More follows.

