Three pedestrians were critically injured when a taxi jumped a curb in New York’s Flat Iron district on Monday afternoon, police say.
The New York Post reported the crash occurred on Broadway between West 28th and West 29th Itsjust after 1pm.
BREAKING: At least five injured after car rams into Manhattan building near luxury hotel on Broadway between 28th and 29th Street in the Flatiron District.#nypd #Manhattan #taxi #fdny#Broadway #Flatiron #nyc #breaking #NewYork #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/eMPjYbtomN
— NY Actions (@NY_ACTIONS) June 20, 2022
Source Link Three critically injured after taxi jumps curb in New York