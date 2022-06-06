Three arrested after mass brawl breaks out at jubilee party

Three men have been arrested after a mass brawl broke out at a platinum jubilee street party.

More than 20 people were involved in the fight in Shields Crescent, Castle Donington, Leicestershire, shortly before 11pm on Saturday.

Leicestershire Police said two people were injured during the incident.

The windscreen of a car was also damaged after stones were thrown.

Police said three people had been arrested for “various offences” and remained in police custody while inquiries continued.

Officers from Charnwood Police, East Midlands Airport Police and North West Leicestershire Police were in attendance.

An image tweeted by Charnwood Police showed four police cars at the scene outside a property in a residential estate.

The account urged members of the public to drink responsibly.

