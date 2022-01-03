Thousands injured during lockdowns because of household DIY tasks

Thousands of people went to hospital after being injured when carrying out DIY activities during coronavirus lockdowns, figures suggest.

Hospital admission figures for NHS England 2020-21 show that more than 8,000 patients were treated for handiwork-related problems across the three national lockdown.

Some 5,600 people were hurt while using power hand tools and 2,700 people were seen after accidents with non-powered tools such as saws and hammers. Separately 12,355 people sought help for “overexertion and strenuous or repetitive movements”.

Animal-related injuries also saw thousands visit hospital as it was reported that a significant number of people bought pets over lockdown.

Some 7,386 people were treated following a dog attack, while incidents involving animals such as rats, venomous spiders and scorpions resulted in more than 100 hospital trips.

One 90-year-old woman was attacked by a crocodile or alligator.

Lockdown inevitably saw a home-cooking boom, leading some 2,243 people needing hospital treatment for contact with hot drinks, food and fats.

Playgrounds also proved to be danger zones. About 5,300 people with an average age of nine-and-a-half needed treatment after an accident over the year. In addition, eight people aged over 90 were hurt in playgrounds.

The figures relate to solely hospital admissions during 2020 and 2021, and many more injuries and accidents would have been treated by GPs and A&E departments across England.

A spokesperson from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents told the PA news agency: “The publication of hospital admission figures always serves to remind us of the breadth of accident types that can result in an injury so severe that admission to hospital is required.

“In among the stranger entries in the database are some worrying trends that serve to highlight the accident challenges that we face. Accidents are preventable.”

Additional reporting by PA Media

