Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of residents of a northern Arizona town have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft towards buildings.

Authorities said the Tunnel Fire, which started on Sunday afternoon about 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, had ballooned in size by Tuesday evening.

It tore through dozens of homes in a remote area of Coconino County late on Tuesday, north of Flagstaff, with residents of 700 homes evacuated.

An emergency had been declared earlier on Tuesday because of the wildfire’s size, with ash raining from the sky. The Associated Press reported flames of 100ft.

The 89 state highway was also shut, which temporarily closed off remote parts of northern Arizona which are home to the Navajo Nation.

