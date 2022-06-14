Thousands displaced after flooding and landslides hit southern China

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in China‘s southern provinces as heavy rain brought flooding and landslides, according to state media.

Approximately 80,000 people have been affected by the severe weather conditions, officials said.

This footage, from state broadcaster CCTV, shows buildings surrounded by water and rescuers helping people out of their homes.

CCTV, citing the local meteorological department, said that several rivers in Jiangxi had exceeded warning levels and the situation would only get worse in the coming days.

