Thor Vs Deadpool; Chris Hemsworth Reveals Whether He Will Share Screen With Ryan Reynolds In 'Deadpool 3'

Chris Hemsworth opened up about a possible cameo of Thor in Deadpool 3 and we are all for it. After Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s movie, Deadpool 3 will be released under MCU and will see Ryan Reynolds return to play the titular foul-mouthed superhero, Wade Wilson. Kevin Feige has confirmed that Deadpool 3 will remain as R-rated as it was. The writers of Deadpool, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, recently collaborated with Chris Hemsworth for the movie Spiderhead and said that they were open for a Thor cameo in Deadpool 3.

Chris Hemsworth had a hilarious response when he was asked about a possible cameo of Thor in the upcoming threequel of Deadpool. During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Hemsworth jumped on the Hugh Jackman/Ryan Reynolds feud and joked that he won’t let Jackman do a cameo in Deadpool 3, rather, he’d make some calls, and get himself in the movie instead. He said “I make might some calls to make sure (Jackman doesn’t appear in Deadpool 3)…I’ll put myself in Deadpool instead. That would be the offering.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth is gearing up for his fourth solo outing as the Asgardian God in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie will be releasing in India on July 7, 2022 and will follow Thor in his attempt to find inner peace. However, he must return to action and recruit Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster—who has become the Mighty Thor—to stop Gorr the God Butcher from eliminating all gods. The movie also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman.

