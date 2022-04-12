'Thor: Love And Thunder' Trailer Update From Chris Hemsworth's Hindi Voice Over Actor Reveals It's Ready!

The wait for the first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder continues. Directed by Taika Waititi who returns to the MCU film franchise after Thor: Ragnarok casts Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in lead roles. As the film’s July 8 release inches closer, fans are getting rather impatient for new details. With only a few leaked images from the sets and merchandise out there, there is very little to go on. Luckily, an update on the trailer has emerged thanks to the Hindi voice actor of Thor 4.

Indian actor Gaurav Chopra who voices Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in the Hindi dub of the upcoming film has now revealed that the trailer has been completed. In an Instagram story, he shared a desktop screen and wrote “#thorloveandthunder trailer done! Can’t wait for u guys to see it!!”. This only means that the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer will arrive any time now. Check out the story here:

Not much is known about the plot of the fourth thor film except that it will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor while Tessa Thomspon will be back as Valkyrie. The film will see Natalie Portman take on the role of Mighty Thor and introduce Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher. It also features the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The delay in releasing the trailer of Thor 4 has sparked quite the outrage as the film broke an annoying MCU record of the shortest gap between a trailer and a film’s release. However, early press for the film has begun.

While you wait for the trailer, check out the latest leaked images from the film:

