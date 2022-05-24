Thor: Love and Thunder trailer reveals first look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher

Marvel have released a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, giving fans their first look at Gorr the God Butcher.

Portrayed by Christian Bale, the terrifying villain has made it his mission to destroy the gods out of anger for the people who suffer because of them.

The trailer also features an extended look at Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster, who has gained her own Thor-style powers to become The Mighty Thor.

Russell Crowe’s Zeus, largely seen in a blink-and-miss moment before, also features in the new trailer, stripping Thor of his clothes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.