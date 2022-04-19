'Thor: Love And Thunder' Trailer Is Great Except For The Huge Error Fans Spotted!

The first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder arrived after what feels like an eternity. The film features Chirs Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and more in a stylised cosmic adventure directed by Taika Waititi. The highly anticipated MCU flick will release on July 8. The upcoming film picks up months after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While the plot hasn’t been revealed, the trailer offers a good look at almost every character and a few key settings. Between Thor’s costumes, our first real look at Portman’s Mighty Thor and Russell Crowe’s Zeus, there’s a lot to decode. But in spite of the excitement, fans couldn’t help but notice what looks like a continuity error in the appearance of Hemsworth’s Thor.

Thor dons many looks in the trailer, from wearing a jacket similar to Peter Quill’s to Ravager Thor, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Hemsworth’s eyes are the wrong colour. In a close-up, we see Thor’s stunning blue eyes. However, one of his eyes is supposed to be brown. Fans will remember that in Thor: Ragnarok, Thor loses his right eye when he goes up against his sister Hela (Cate Blanchett). He then wears a fake eye given to him by Guardians of the Galaxy member Rocket Racoon. Hemsworth was last seen in Avengers: Endgame with one brown eye. Love and Thunder will probably explain the inconsistency but for now, fans are sharing their confusion about the choice.

Why does Thor have his blue eyes in the new trailer? The artificial eye was a different color#ThorLoveAndThunder #thorloveandthundertrailer #thor pic.twitter.com/qTLOq74hoO — KonDzio (@klasocki5) April 18, 2022

They really forgot about Thor’s different color eyes in the trailer ….. pic.twitter.com/y8CwNfXxjR — Chad Ryan (@itsBarreda) April 18, 2022

Hey, Thor’s prosthetic eye changed from yellow to blue. 😄 pic.twitter.com/taryu5MmNk — Key’Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) April 18, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder #thorloveandthundertrailer

I guess Rocket finally got Thor an eye that matches his other eye 😅

Ngl, I was digging the heterochromia look pic.twitter.com/m98T9csaVZ — vigilante’s boi (@IGetThatBut_) April 18, 2022

why is no one talking abt how thor has two blue eyes again did I fucking miss something #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/MTEfEjfFwP — trickstvrgod ४ (@trickstvrgod) April 19, 2022

When did Thor’s eyes match again after he lost it in Ragnarok? I know he had an orange one in Infinity War that he got from Rocket but did they mention a new eye in Endgame? pic.twitter.com/RQRcpECeSP — aaron ‎◊ RENEW LEGENDS (@vandawision) April 18, 2022

For Marvel fans, the attention is currently on Doctor Strange 2 but the trailer has revived the hype for a fourth Thor instalment in a big way. While you’re here, check out every important moment from the trailer:

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Trailer Breakdown: Mighty Thor, Zeus And Other Details Revealed

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theatres on July 8, 2022. The official synopsis reads, “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Cover image: Marvel Entertainment, Twitter

