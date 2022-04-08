'Thor: Love And Thunder' Trailer Broke An MCU Record And It's Bad News For Marvel Fans

There is a lot going on in the MCU currently. Moon Knight just arrived and unleashed chaos as promised, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to journey deeper into the broken multiverse after the mind-bending events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But if there’s one thing fans are clamouring for, it’s the first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming Marvel flick starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson and directed by Taikia Waititi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, as the July 8 release date draws nearer, there’s still no sign of the trailer. To make matters worse, Thor 4 has broken an MCU record and it’s not a good thing.

Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release on July 8 and the trailer hasn’t arrived yet. As per reports on The Direct, this is the closest an MCU movie has come to its release date without a trailer. Thor 4 has officially broken the record of the shortest time frame between a trailer and premiere in the MCU. The film that previously held the rather annoying record was The Incredible Hulk.

Early press for Thor 4 began just last week. Fans looked for clues to the trailer release date in the announcement as well. Here’s what we know:

The fourth Thor instalment is all set to follow the events of Avengers: Endgame. The film will mark the return of director Taika Waititi to Marvel. It will also introduce Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor and introduce MCU entrant Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. So there is much to look forward which makes the trailer delay even more annoying.

Meanwhile, fans will have to make do with sneak peeks from official merch from the movie. Check out the latest look here:

