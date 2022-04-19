'Thor: Love And Thunder' Trailer Breakdown: Mighty Thor, Zeus And Other Details Revealed

After what feels like the longest wait, the first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film features Chirs Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and more in a cosmic adventure. In a little over a minute, the teaser manages to pack in glimpses of everything between Thor’s new costumes, a fun team-up, a new possible villain and ultimately, Portman’s Mighty Thor. While we don’t get a look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, there’s plenty to munch on. So without further ado, let’s dive right into the full trailer breakdown of the upcoming Thor instalment.

The events of Thor: Love and Thunder take place a little after Avengers: Endgame. A lot has happened in the MCU since then and a lot is yet to unfold, especially with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releasing in a matter of weeks, but the Thor 4 teaser has definitely reignited interest in the God of Thunder all over again. Set to Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child of Mine’, it unleashes a dazzling aesthetic story full of potential. And if you haven’t watched it 10 times (like this writer here), here are all the details it reveals:

Young, teenage and grown-up Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder‘s teaser opens with a look at Thor growing up. It sees him wearing the comic book costume in his teenage years and as a grown-up. Apart from hinting that we’ll get a closer than ever look at Thor’s origin, it also seems to spark fan theories of – young, teenage and grown-up Thor collectively going up against villain Gorr the God Butcher (something that has happened in the comics). While it’s just a popular fan theory, one can hope.

Thor is done being a superhero!

Another big reveal which was in the works at the end of Avengers: Endgame, is Thor leaving his superhero status. We get a voice-over of Hemsworth musing on his experience in war and how he wants to leave it all behind and contribute to peace instead. We also see him working out in a familiar look we saw him in after gaining some weight in Endgame after Thanos’ snap.

Thor teams up with the Guardians of the Galaxy and there’s bromance brewing

We then get a glimpse of Thor getting along with Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, dressed in a red jacket that ties into the Ravager Thor look. His equation with Peter is bound to bring in some fan service in the form of a bromance with a side of comedy. It’s cute. But it looks like his team-up with the Guardians of the Galaxy could be brief. Meanwhile, the Guardians seem to be wearing new looks themselves.

Journey to Olympus and our closest look at Russell Crowe’s Zeus

The trailer offers a glorious look at Olympus and the main characters walking towards a huge Zeus statue. More importantly, we see Zeus officially marking the entry of Greek Gods into the MCU. We don’t get a good look at his face – just the back and his arm clutching a lightning bolt made of several smaller bolts of lightning. Russell Crowe’s role is touted to be a cameo but given how powerful the character is, his role will likely have a huge impact.

An update on what Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is up to

Thor leaves New Asgard to Valkyrie who takes over as King. But it looks like her reign has her feeling out of sorts. Featured wearing a suit, Thompson looks bored in what looks like a political scenario.

And finally, Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor

The trailer ends on a thunderous note with Natalie Portman wielding the Mjolnir which is now patched up and it answers to Mighty Thor, the newest MCU hero. We get a look at the full costume as she comes face to face with Thor. This marks Jane Foster and Thor’s reunion in all-new costumes and it hints at exciting possibilities for their relationship.

Thor: Love And Thunder arrives in cinemas on July 8, 2022.

